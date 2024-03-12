Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $309.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.90 and a 200 day moving average of $287.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

