Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

