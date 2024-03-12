Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

