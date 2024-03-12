Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

