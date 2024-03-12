Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 6,285 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 5,281.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPME opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $96.86.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

