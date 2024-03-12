GXChain (GXC) One Day Volume Reaches $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $39.98 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001513 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.