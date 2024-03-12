Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,690. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

