Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 29th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

GUG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 15,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,543. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 1,500.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,177,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

