Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 5.6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 510,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 814,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,681 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,675 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Groupon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,373 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

