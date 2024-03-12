GreenFirst Forest Products (GFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.77. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

