GreenFirst Forest Products (GFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.77. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
