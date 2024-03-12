Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GECC stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.