Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Grange Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Get Grange Resources alerts:

Grange Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grange Resources Limited owns and operates integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in Australia and internationally. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project located in 100km southwest of the city of Burnie; Pellet Plant project situated in Port Latta located to the 70Km northwest of Burnie; and Southdown magnetite project located 90km from Albany Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Grange Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grange Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.