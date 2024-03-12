Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.
Grange Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Grange Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grange Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Grange Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grange Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.