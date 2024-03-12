Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Southwest Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. 11,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,525. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

