Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.41 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.