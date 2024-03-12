Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. 766,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,364. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

