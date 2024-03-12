Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 90,934 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 231,788 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,369.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 159,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,651,000 after buying an additional 148,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PXD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.64. 1,497,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,432. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

