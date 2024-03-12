Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 662.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 107,859 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,532 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.5 %

LNC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,388. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

