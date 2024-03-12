Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 35,032 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 516.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 223.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 12,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.