Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in February

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Goodness Growth Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of GDNSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 15,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Goodness Growth has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
About Goodness Growth
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goodness Growth
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.