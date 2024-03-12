Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 181 shares.The stock last traded at $44.43 and had previously closed at $44.37.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.