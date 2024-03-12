Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.79

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $14.89. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 1,211,104 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

