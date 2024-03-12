Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Stake Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 502.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000.
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:QDIV opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Reddit IPO: Analyzing Upvotes, Downvotes, and Financial Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.