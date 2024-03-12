Global Self Storage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Stock Down 1.9 %

SELF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 140,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,306. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SELF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.