Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. 4,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

