Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. 4,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $24.76.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
