Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Gentex makes up about 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,384. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

