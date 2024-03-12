GENinCode (LON:GENI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.45

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 257175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

GENinCode Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of £6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.94.

GENinCode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.