Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on March 29th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$170.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 3.80. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1199262 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

