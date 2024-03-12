Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.35

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.35 and last traded at $147.34, with a volume of 200851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

See Also

