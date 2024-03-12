GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.95

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 4525630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

GAP Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in GAP by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

