GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

GAP stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 5,096,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

