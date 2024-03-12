G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

GIII stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

