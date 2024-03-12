FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in February

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. FutureTech II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,047,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.