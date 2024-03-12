Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Frontline has increased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 636,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Frontline's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

