Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Frontline has increased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.
Frontline Stock Performance
NYSE FRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 636,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontline
Institutional Trading of Frontline
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.