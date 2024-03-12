Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
FTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,623. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
