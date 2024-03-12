Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,623. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 626,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 525,704 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.