Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the February 14th total of 712,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 297.0 days.
Shares of FURCF stock remained flat at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. Forvia has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.
