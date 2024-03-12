Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the February 14th total of 712,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 297.0 days.

Shares of FURCF stock remained flat at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. Forvia has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

