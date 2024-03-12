Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

