Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 7,016 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,653. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average is $151.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,621,495 shares of company stock valued at $753,521,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.