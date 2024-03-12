Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 23,027 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,027 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,940,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,147,074. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

