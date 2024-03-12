Fortis Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,292,638 shares of company stock valued at $564,878,182 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.61. 10,654,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,112,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.82 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

