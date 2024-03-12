Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 18,524 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.1% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 297,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 83,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31,234.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. 321,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,442. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.