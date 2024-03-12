Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ITA traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 476,409 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

