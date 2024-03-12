Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.4 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $46.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $903.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,247,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

