Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. 18,601,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,902,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.