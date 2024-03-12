Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,605 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

