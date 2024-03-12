Fortis Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,044. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.