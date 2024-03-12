Fortis Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $3,936,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 629,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

ET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 6,660,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,035,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.