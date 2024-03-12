Fortis Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,511.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.37. 6,039,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

