Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,677 SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

