Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $20.00 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $386.20 million, a PE ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 66.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.