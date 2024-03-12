Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Formula One Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

FWONK opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Formula One Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

